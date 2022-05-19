Neil McGuigan joins Hunter wine legends

The Hunter Valley Wine and Tourism Awards held in conjunction with the Legends presentations included inaugural 2022 Hunter Valley Tourism Operator of the Year won by Beyond Ballooning and the Hunter Valley Accommodation Operator of the Year to Spicers Guesthouse. De Iuliis Wines won cellar door of the year, Liz Silkman of First Creek Winemaking Services was winemaker of the year, viticulturist of the year was Jerome Scarborough of Scarborough Wines, young achiever of the year was Briar Ridge vineyard winemaker Alex Beckett and the outstanding contribution by an individual award went to Tulloch Wines CEO Christina Tulloch, who served a two-year term as president of the Hunter Valley Wine and Tourism Association.