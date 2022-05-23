OSCAR Gilson knew when he was crowned Newcastle District champion that a place in the representative team was guaranteed - but that does't make it any less special.
Gilson will make his senior debut as part of a fresh-faced team against Lower North Coast at Shortland Waters on Sunday.
The 20-year-old has represented the district in juniors and colts and is looking forward to completing the book.
"Making the rep team as a junior was one thing - I was pretty proud of that - but making it as a senior, I feel pretty good about myself," Gilson said. "Hopefully the weather holds up."
Gilson, who plays off plus-three, shot a two-over 74 at Newcastle in January to collect his first district title by a stroke.
"My game has come a long way since the district championships," Gilson said. "My handicap has come down four or five shots and I am playing a lot more consistent. My short game has improved and I'm keeping the ball in play more."
Gilson is joined in the Newcastle side by Jye Pickin, Tommy De Wit, Jordyn Ward, Hammilsh Ellison and Dave Alexander. Zac Semmens and Harry Leggatt are the juniors.
** Chris Jardine (580 points) has a commanding lead in the Newcastle Distict order of merit after six events. david Fahey (320) is second, just ahead of Greg McMillan (310).
** Blake Windred missed the cut in his return event on the European Challenge Tour - the Espana Challenge. Windred carded rounds of 78,74 to miss playing on the weekend by a stroke. Next is the Scottish Challenge starting Thursday.
James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.
