Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Newcastle netballer Tarsha Hawley honoured by First Nations All Stars appearance

Renee Valentine
By Renee Valentine
Updated May 26 2022 - 7:15am, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
INCLUDED: Branxton's Tarsha Hawley will play for the Netball NSW First Nations All Stars team at Ken Rosewall Arena this weekend. Picture: Netball NSW

Tarsha Hawley feels honoured and privileged to be part of the Netball NSW First Nations All Stars team for a second year and hopes one day to take a step further and represent Indigenous people at the elite level.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Renee Valentine

Renee Valentine

Journalist, Newcastle Herald

Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.