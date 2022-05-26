Mid Coast coach Michael Grass believes a double-header with New Lambton this weekend in NPLW Northern NSW could "make or break" their season.
But first they need to get on the park.
As the competition approaches round 10, Mid Coast have played just five matches due to wet weather.
They are scheduled to host New Lambton in Taree on Saturday in a rescheduled round-three clash then will trade blows again on Sunday at Arthur Edden Oval in their round-10 fixture.
The Eagles have only played six of their games and both teams are rooted to the bottom of the table on zero points after a winless start to the season.
"We've got to get sunshine and a bit of wind and then hope for the best," Grass said on Wednesday as blue skies finally emerged after days of relentless rainfall. "It's a huge weekend for us. It's a weekend where it can basically either make or break our season from here.
"We can lose both and be languishing right at the bottom of the table or we can win both and get a bit of a kickstart into the season."
**Grass was expecting to have experienced Jets centre-back Hannah Brewer for both games but was unsure when her A-League Women's teammate Claire Coelho would be available.
The Jets goalkeeper, who hails from Port Macquarie, underwent ankle surgery last week for an injury she carried through the end of the national league season.
"She had the surgery on Friday and said it seems to have gone well; she's up and weight-bearing and moving around," Grass said.
"But the bad news for us is it's at least six weeks away."
Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.
