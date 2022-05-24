Top Broadmeadow keeper out for the season

Broadmeadow have lost senior shot-stopper Nate Cavaliere for the season and replacement Zac Bowling is out for at least a month in a blow to their Northern NSW NPL campaign.
Cavaliere last played on April 2 in the 3-1 win over Edgeworth but has since been sidelined with a broken finger after dropping a weight on his hand at home.
Advertisement
Magic had hoped to have Cavaliere back in coming weeks but he is now set to miss the rest of the season.
Bowling, the son of former Magic keeper Chris Bowling, had proven more than an able replacement, conceding just three goals across three wins and a draw for Broadmeadow. However, he sustained ankle ligament damage in the 3-1 Australia Cup win over Valentine at Lake Macquarie Regional Football Facility last Wednesday.
Magic, who dropped to third place on the weekend with Maitland's win over Olympic, were scheduled to complete their clash with Weston on Wednesday night but the wet weather appears certain to cause delay.
The round eight match at Magic Park was abandoned after Bears keeper Stuart Plant was injured in the 46th minute with Broadmeadow up 1-0. Northern NSW Football ruled the game would restart from that point.
Magic coach Damian Zane said Jack Pandel, who like Bowling has experience in the Jets system, would fill the breach against the Bears.
"He's been doing really well, so he'll do a job," Zane said.
Jordan Jackson, Jeremy Wilson (sick) and Jake Harris (calf) are back after missing the cup game.
Broadmeadow are coming off the bye in the NPL, while Weston also had the weekend off, because of a washout.
The Bears have Tom Duggan sidelined and Cooper Buswell and Zac Sneddon in doubt with injury. Plant is yet to return for Weston, who have Jacob Zissis in goals.
** Cooks Hill were scheduled to host Lake Macquarie at Fearnley Dawes Athletics Field in the other NPL catch-up match on Wednesday night but that game was also unlikely to get on.
A delay will add to the frustrations of Cooks Hill coach David Tanchevski, whose team are on two points from draws with top-two sides Charlestown and Maitland but are yet to play a fellow bottom-five team.
Cooks Hill are due to have Pat Bond back from a work trip but midfielder Cody Carroll may not return this year after taking a break for personal reasons.
Meanwhile, Cooks Hill have booked a synthetic pitch at Speers Point next Thursday as a back-up venue for their home Australia Cup clash a day earlier against New Lambton. The match, the last in round five of the NNSW section, will decide who play away to Coffs Coast on June 11.
MORE IN SPORT:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.