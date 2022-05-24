Newcastle Herald
Top Broadmeadow keeper out for the season

By Craig Kerry
May 24 2022 - 8:00am
BIG LOSS: Keeper Nate Cavaliere in goals for Broadmeadow this Northern NSW NPL season against Newcastle Olympic. Picture: Peter Lorimer

Broadmeadow have lost senior shot-stopper Nate Cavaliere for the season and replacement Zac Bowling is out for at least a month in a blow to their Northern NSW NPL campaign.

