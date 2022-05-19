Maitland teenager Hope White earns Australian under-17 selection: Netball

Maitland's Hope White has taken the first step towards one day realising her dream of playing for Australia with selection in the national under-17 netball squad.
The 15-year-old midcourter, who floats between centre and wing attack, was identified among 36 of the nation's most promising talents when Netball Australia named their junior squads this month.
White's selection came after impressive performances on debut for NSW at the National Netball Championships in Hobart from April 19 to 24 where she proved pivotal as the Blues were undefeated on their way to securing the Australian crown.
"After being picked in the state team, I was so keen and excited to play with new people, get coached by new coaches and just have fun," White said.
"Going in, we didn't know much about the other teams because we hadn't played nationals for two years and didn't really know what to expect. Then when we were playing well and we were winning, it felt amazing."
The experience was capped off by selection in the Australian squad and White plans to make the most of the opportunity.
"I want to improve as a player, learn new things and keep growing," White said.
"I can't wait to get coached by new people and meet new players and come across new challenges.
"We'll be versing the best players from across the country so it will be challenging."
Netball Australia will deliver training camps for the selected athletes this year and also provide exposure to elite matches.
Of the 26 athletes selected in an Australian under-19 squad, nine are already involved with Super Netball clubs through training partnerships.
Playing at the elite level, and one day for the national team, is something White wants to achieve.
"I'm still so young and you never know what is going to happen," White said.
"It would be a lot of hard work but that would be my long-term goal."
The All Saints College year 10 student began playing netball in the Maitland junior competition.
She has been in the Newcastle representative program since under 12s and this year was picked up by Central Coast Heart in their NSW Premier League 23s team which plays midweek in Sydney.
"I was really happy to get a spot because that was my goal, to make a premier league team," White said.
"It's been good. I've been getting good court time at centre and wing attack and I've been loving it.
"I've learnt heaps and physically I've improved, but versing older players makes you play smarter as well."
Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.
