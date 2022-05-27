Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Shute Shield rugby union: Hooker Phil Bradford on a roll for Hunter Wildfires

By James Gardiner
Updated May 27 2022 - 8:38am, first published 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TRY-SCORING MACHINE: Hunter Wildfires hooker Phil Bradford has crossed for seven tries in seven games this season. Picture: Stewart Hazell

HUNTER Wildfires hooker Phil Bradford is in unfamiliar company.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.