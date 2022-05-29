Newcastle Herald
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Basketball: Lauren Jackson shines like an Opal in big win over Newcastle Falcons

James Gardiner
By James Gardiner
May 29 2022 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
ON TARGET: Lauren Jackson scored 32 points to lead Albury-Wodonga to a 82-50 win over the Newcastle Falcons at Broadmeadow on Saturday. Picture: Peter Lorimer

NEWCASTLE Falcons coach Chloe Mullaney believes the Australian Opals need Lauren Jackson if they are to be a force at the World Cup in September.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
James Gardiner

James Gardiner

Sports Writer

James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.