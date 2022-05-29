NEWCASTLE Falcons coach Chloe Mullaney believes the Australian Opals need Lauren Jackson if they are to be a force at the World Cup in September.
Jackson, who ended a six-year retirement to play for hometown club Albury in the NBL1 East season, is yet to commit to a return to international basketball but he noise is getting louder.
"She could come back and start for the Opals and be dominant straight away," Mullaney said. "They need her. With Liz Cambage gone, they need her. Cayla [George] is great, but they need Loz's experience. A mature head who can come on and knock down threes and bang bodies."
Jackson did just that to lead Albury to a 82-50 win over the Falcons at a packed Broadmeadow Stadium on Saturday night.
The 41-year-old top scored with 32 points, including five from beyond the arch, and pulled in seven rounds.
"Loz played exactly how I expected she would play," Mullaney said. "If she does something it is at 100 per cent. She jumped from 20 minutes a game to 33 minutes. She played hard in those 33 minutes.
"Keeping her below 10 rebounds was fantastic. When she hits the switch and dials in to play ... she is hard to stop. She had five three-pointers and three of those Chrya had a hand in her face. She just has a quick release."
Jackson drained 11 points, included three from long range, in the second quarter to put the visitors up 40-21.
"I told the girls they were standing around looking at her in ore," Mullaney said. "They will come out a bit more experienced."
Chyra Mullaney led the way for the Falcons with 14 points. Kate Kingham dropped 13 and Emily Foy 10.
Mullaney (15 points, 15 rebounds) and Foy (19 points) were strong again on Sunday as the Falcons suffered a second defeat, going down 69-51 on the road to Manly.
Imports Nicole Munger and Ana Fernandez arrive next week and will be on deck against the Mustangs in Maitland on June 18.
The Falcons men had a more productive double- header weekend with wins over Albury (92-61) and Manly (71-62).
Ryan Beisty continued to fill up the stats sheet against the Bandits with 17 points, 12 rebounds, five assists, three steals and a blocked shot.
The dynamic swingman followed up with 13 points and nine rebounds against Manly.
Matur Maluach (19 points) and skipper Jaidyn Goodwin (12 points) also provided scoring punch.
James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.
