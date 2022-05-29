Newcastle Herald
Black Diamond Cup: Sherrin helps fire new club Cardiff Hawks to 134-point victory over Maitland Saints

MM
By Max McKinney
Updated May 29 2022 - 5:17am, first published 5:00am
Trevon Sherrin booted nine of his side's 22 goals as Cardiff Hawks claimed a huge 134-point over Maitland Saints in the Black Diamond Cup on Saturday.

