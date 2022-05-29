Trevon Sherrin booted nine of his side's 22 goals as Cardiff Hawks claimed a huge 134-point over Maitland Saints in the Black Diamond Cup on Saturday.
Embracing Sir Doug Nicholls Round, the AFL initiative that celebrates Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander players and their cultures, Cardiff (22.20 - 152) dominated from start to finish at Pasterfield Sports Complex.
A stunned Maitland (2.6 - 18) struggled to make any inroads, managing only a goal either side of halftime.
Sherrin, a former Maitland player, had a field day at forward pocket and finished with nine goals - the most any Cardiff player has kicked in a game this season and one shy of Tim Oosterhoff's 10-goal haul for Terrigal-Avoca in round three.
He was supported by Jack Pratt and Trent Thompson, who each kicked three.
Originally from the Northern Territory, Sherrin has hit the ground running at his new club this season. The 19-year-old also kicked five goals in Cardiff's win over Newcastle City in round one.
A Yanyuwa and Garrwa man, Sherrin relished playing in the culturally-themed match Saturday.
"It felt amazing kicking nine goals," he said.
Cardiff coach Danny Priest said Sherrin had been "a bit nervous" coming up against his former club but was outstanding once on the field.
"He handled himself really well," Priest said.
"They gave him a bit of extra attention but we had plans in place for that. Everyone looked out for him."
Priest credited his side's complete "team effort" but highlighted the work of Bryce Graetz across the backline who "played one of his better games this year".
The victory moved Cardiff eight points clear of third-placed Terrigal and sets up a tantalising top-of-the-table clash with leaders Killarney Vale next weekend.
"We're playing really well at the moment," Priest said.
"I know two of our games have been against the bottom end, but no one is getting greedy. We're holding our structure and not clogging up the forward line and getting selfish.
"It's very much a team-oriented game plan and it seems to be holding up well at the moment."
Killarney Vale (13.12 - 90) improved their undefeated run this season to six games, beating last-placed Singleton (4.9 - 33) at Rose Point Oval.
In the closest contest of the round, Newcastle City (12.9 - 81) secured their third consecutive win, holding out resurgent Warners Bay (11.7 - 73) at Feighan Oval.
City led by 26 points at halftime but the Bulldogs managed to reduce the deficit to only five points by the end of the third quarter. City held on in a low-scoring fourth quarter to win by eight.
LADDER: Killarney Vale (24 points), Cardiff (20), Terrigal-Avoca (12), Newcastle City (12), Warners Bay (12), Maitland (4), Singleton (0).
Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, reporting on local government and transport. He is covering the Newcastle Knights in 2022, along with local sport.
