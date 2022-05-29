Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Hunter Wildfires hold off fast-finishing Easts for another win in Jack Scott Cup

Renee Valentine
By Renee Valentine
May 29 2022 - 2:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Fullback Danielle Buttsworth capped a strong performance for the Wildfires with a last-gasp try as Hunter beat Easts in Sydney on Saturday. Picture: Max Mason-Hubers

Coach Joey de Dassel is excited to see what the Hunter Wildfires can achieve this season after a "gutsy" 28-19 win over Eastern Suburbs in round four of Jack Scott Cup at Woollarah Oval on Saturday.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Renee Valentine

Renee Valentine

Journalist, Newcastle Herald

Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.