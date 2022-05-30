Glen Chapman to fill the breach for Newcastle Olympic

Newcastle Olympic will turn to Glen Chapman to take the reins in the absence of coach Joel Griffiths, starting potentially with a catch-up game against Valentine on Wednesday night.
Griffiths was red carded for dissent on Saturday before his 10-man side equalised for a 2-2 draw at Weston.
They are down to play at CB Complex on Wednesday but that ground has been closed in recent days. Malik Thom, who was sent off in the 25th minute for striking Bears defender Zac Sneddon, is suspended. Griffiths was unsure on Tuesday about the length of his ban but he was set to miss the midweek game regardless.
Former Magic head coach Chapman is an assistant and will fill in for Griffiths, who was proud of his side's comeback on Saturday.
Marcus Duncan came off in the 12th minute with a knee injury and will likely miss Wednesday's game.
Adamstown host Lambton Jaffas in another catch-up game on Wednesday night.
** Cooks Hill's Bailey Newton had surely one of the best goal hauls for a teenage rookie in NNSW first-grade history on Saturday.
Newton, in just his third start, scored all four of his side's goals in a 4-3 win over Adamstown.
"We had him the whole pre-season and we knew he had something special about him, but we didn't want to throw him in too early," coach David Tanchevski said.
"We wanted to give him some time to adapt to the physicality of the league. He's progressing really well. He's a good kid, he listens and works really hard, so I'm really happy for him."
Cooks Hill host New Lambton in the Australia Cup on Wednesday (7.30pm).
The winner will welcome Coffs Coast in a final-eight NNSW clash on June 11.
Tanchevski said he would rest a few players after Saturday's game on a heavy pitch and with an NPL clash at Maitland to come this Saturday.
Newton, Sam Webb and Josh Benson have helped Cooks Hill recover from a slow start to the season. After scoring just one goal in their first five games, Cooks Hill have 12 in their past three.
