Glen Chapman to fill the breach for Newcastle Olympic

By Craig Kerry
Updated May 31 2022 - 5:43am, first published May 30 2022 - 5:30am
Glen Chapman

Newcastle Olympic will turn to Glen Chapman to take the reins in the absence of coach Joel Griffiths, starting potentially with a catch-up game against Valentine on Wednesday night.

