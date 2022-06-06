CAKE and cuppas was the scene at Wallsend on Monday, as thirteen aged care residents celebrated birthday milestones together.
With the focus on centenarian Marian Brunt, whose birthday is June 6, Wallsend Manor also acknowledged the 11 residents turning 90 and one turning 103 in 2022.
"I hope there's no camera around now," Ms Brunt said as she took her first spoon-full of the cake staff had arranged.
"It's a cake and a half isn't it? I really didn't expect any of this."
Born in the north of England, Ms Brunt came to Australia aboard a ship with her parents in 1932. Ms Brunt's son, David, said his mother would recall the ship sailing under a newly-built Sydney Harbour Bridge.
"The bridge had only been open for two weeks," Mr Brunt said.
"When mum started school in Mayfield none of the other kids could believe she had seen it let alone sailed under it."
Opened in 2018, Wallsend Manor is a small 91-bed home, making the number of milestone birthdays all the more impressive.
ACFI manager at the facility Sue Gillespie, who described Ms Brunt as "a character", said the residents' routine keeps them active.
"We do activities seven days a week here," Ms Gillespie said.
"From bingo, to trivia and happy hour with entertainment. We also have movement and music with the physios."
Credited as one of the home's leading trivia minds, Barbara Fitzsimmons said she lives in a "really good little community".
"The girls do their best to make people happy and make their lives a bit richer and this is an example of that," Ms Fitzsimmons said on Monday.
"It hasn't been easy during COVID but that makes days like this more special."
Ms Fitzimmons turns 90 on July 28, an achievement she said is due to the support of her six children and "plenty" of grand children and great grand children.
"I've had a wonderful life and they have been my life. I think my family is what keeps me going."
Other residents turning 90 this year include Iris Miller, Marie Sporrer and husband Rudi, Mavis Scotman, Elaine Leggett, John Cooper, Vojislav Gavrilovic, Noel Fisher, June Mantle.
Joy Stewart is the home's oldest resident at 103.
Ethan Hamilton started as a digital/ print journalist with the Newcastle Herald in 2021 after interning with ACM's Voice of Real Australia/ Forgotten River podcast. Ethan is from a small town in the Upper Hunter and has lived in Newcastle since beginning university in 2017. He has a passion for community storytelling and being part of the region's future.
