SINGLETON Council has locked in a date for their by-election, after the previous result was declared "void" due to a failure with the iVote system.
The election will be held on on Saturday, July 30, to fill nine positions on council. Everyone enrolled in the Singleton Council area as of June 20 must vote.
Advertisement
In February, the Supreme Court found Singleton's December 2021 local government election was invalid, due to the fact 55 of the 2467 iVote ballots lodged had "failed".
In the decision, his Honour Robert Beech-Jones cited the narrow margin by which Singleton's final councillor was elected.
First preferences in the election had Sarah Johnstone on track to secure a spot on council, however, final counting saw Ms Johnstone miss out by just three votes to Val Scott.
Cr Scott told the Newcastle Herald that having an election date means Council can "get on with it and focus on the work".
"I'm quite happy about a date being set. It's not a hassle for me personally because after a career as a full time nurse I am organised a ready to get on with the job," Cr Scott said.
"I've got people ready to do my corflutes and fliers so I am prepared.
"I'm focusing on Jerrys Plains at the moment and getting a shade sail over their playground. So hopefully, if I'm re elected, I can get back to that."
General Manager Jason Linnane said having to go back to the polls is an unfortunate situation for all candidates and voters.
"I reinforce the judgement of the Supreme Court that there was no failing or misconduct on the part of Council or the candidates in the situation we now find ourselves," he said.
"Council recognises another election is frustrating and disappointing for the candidates involved, and everyone in our community who must now vote in a third election in less than a year."
While Cr Scott "feels for" voters, she said another election is necessary for having an accurate decision.
"There is probably a lot of voter fatigue but we just need to get on with it," she said.
"I think this election is going to be a good one because people really want to have their say."
Councillors elected in December 2021 were Godfrey Adamthwaite, Hollee Jenkins, Sue George, Danny Thompson, Tony McNamara, Belinda Charlton, Melinda McLachlan, Tony Jarrett and Val Scott.
The by-election is restricted to the nine council positions and not that of mayor Sue Moore.
IN THE NEWS:
Advertisement
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Ethan Hamilton started as a digital/ print journalist with the Newcastle Herald in 2021 after interning with ACM's Voice of Real Australia/ Forgotten River podcast. Ethan is from a small town in the Upper Hunter and has lived in Newcastle since beginning university in 2017. He has a passion for community storytelling and being part of the region's future.
Ethan Hamilton started as a digital/ print journalist with the Newcastle Herald in 2021 after interning with ACM's Voice of Real Australia/ Forgotten River podcast. Ethan is from a small town in the Upper Hunter and has lived in Newcastle since beginning university in 2017. He has a passion for community storytelling and being part of the region's future.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.