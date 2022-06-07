Teenager charged over alleged stabbing at Rutherford

A teenager has been refused bail in court after he was charged over an alleged stabbing near Maitland last month.
Emergency crews - including officers from Port Stephens-Hunter Police District - were called to Alexandria Avenue, Rutherford, about 8.45pm on May 25 after reports a 21-year-old man had been stabbed in the abdomen.
The man was taken to John Hunter Hospital in a stable condition.
His injuries were not considered life threatening and he has since been released.
Following inquiries, police on Tuesday arrested Matthew James Frederick Kelly when he attended Maitland Police Station.
The 19-year-old was charged with a range of counts.These include reckless wounding, assault occasioning actual bodily harm (DV), destroying or damaging property (DV), stalking/intimidating intending fear physical harm (domestic), intentionally choking a person without consent (DV), common assault (DV) and contravening a prohibition/restriction in AVO (domestic).
Court records show that Mr Kelly applied for bail in Maitland Local Court on Wednesday, but the bid was refused by Magistrate John Chicken.
Mr Kelly is due to next face a magistrate at Wyong Local Court via audio-visual link on July 6.
A brief of evidence is due to be served by July 29.
Mr Kelly has not lodged any pleas in relation to the charges connected with the alleged stabbing incident.
