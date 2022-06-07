Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Court and Crime

Teenager, 19, charged over alleged stabbing at Rutherford in May

By Nick Bielby
Updated June 8 2022 - 5:02am, first published June 7 2022 - 9:12pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Teenager charged over alleged stabbing at Rutherford

A teenager has been refused bail in court after he was charged over an alleged stabbing near Maitland last month.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.