Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Court and Crime

Toronto Finnan Oval: vandals on motorbikes tear up football fields leaving Toronto Junior Football Club committee hours of work to clean up

Madeline Link
By Madeline Link
Updated June 14 2022 - 7:02am, first published 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

VANDALS that tore up Finnan Oval on motorbikes have left hours of work in their wake for Toronto Awaba Junior Football Club's small committee of six.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Madeline Link

Madeline Link

Journalist

Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.