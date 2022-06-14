VANDALS that tore up Finnan Oval on motorbikes have left hours of work in their wake for Toronto Awaba Junior Football Club's small committee of six.
Members first noticed their home grounds had been damaged just before the start of the June long weekend, and club secretary Zandalea Foster said it's extremely frustrating.
"Especially when we are only a committee of six and it's one of the better grounds in Lake Macquarie, we have been hosting other clubs' home games to help with their seasons due to their grounds being washed out," she said.
"We are very lucky that no games were impacted due to the long weekend, so hopefully we can get it fixed before next weekend's games."
The club reported the damage to police on June 9, and while they don't have CCTV footage of the grounds, a neighbour managed to catch the numberplate of a car seen in the area around the same time the fields were damaged by motorbikes.
Ms Foster said there's no estimate on how much it will cost to fix, but there will be many hours of hard work and effort ahead for the small committee to make the grounds playable again for the weekend.
"There is no need, there's plenty of bush around the Blackalls Park and Toronto area that can be used for motorbike riding," she said.
"Due to their selfishness, they have now cost people their long weekend due to having to fix the damage they caused.
"Have some respect and think about the hundreds of little kids who spend all week looking forward to getting to play football once a week.
"Think about how heartbroken they will be to turn up and see that or be told they can't play because one or two people wanted to be selfish and use an oval that is already struggling due to the rain instead of the bush."
The Blackalls Park baseball fields were also reportedly damaged around the same time.
Lake Macquarie Police District was contacted for comment.
Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.
