A new footpath connecting Blackbutt Village to Richley Reserve has been completed, in an effort to boost visitors to the area and improve accessibility issues.
"It now means people can come and frequent the local businesses here by foot but it also means people using prams or other mobility devices can access the reserve as well," said Lord Mayor Nuatali Nelmes.
Residents lobbied for the $3.7 million upgrades after they flagged their concerns with council over the lack of pedestrian safety and the availability of short-term parking in the area.
Upgrades to stormwater infrastructure and road surfaces in the western car park of Blackbutt Village will commence in the next few weeks in an effort to improve the parking issues.
"In the coming months we will see a completely revitalised Blackbutt local shopping area," Cr Nelmes said.
"There are a number of low-lying areas in Newcastle that have been impacted by different weather events and flooding and we have committed to doing a lot of work for them."
Businesses in the area helped develop timed parking options which will be trialled and assessed following community consultation.
The upgrade also includes more than 30 native trees which have been planted along Freyberg Street, with plans to add more along Dunkley Avenue in the coming weeks.
The trees were specifically selected based on their ability to provide an adequate habitat for local wildlife and their ability to encourage pollination of different species.
The upgrades are set to be completed by 2024.
