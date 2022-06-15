Newcastle Herald
One Nation defamation trial: Pauline Hanson loathed Brian Burston, court hears

By Aap
Updated June 15 2022 - 7:47am, first published 7:42am
'Intrinsically malicious': Pauline Hanson loathed Burston, court hears

Pauline Hanson detested her former colleague Brian Burston and tried to seriously harm his reputation, a court heard in the final day of a defamation hearing.

