Newcastle Herald
Home/Sport/Local Sport
Subscriber

Shute Shield Rugby Union: Winston Wilson swaps fairways for shot at Hunter Wildfires

James Gardiner
By James Gardiner
June 17 2022 - 11:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
OFF AND RUNNING: Winston Wilson hopes to make the Hunter Wildfires No.12 jersey his own. Picture: Stewart Hazell

WINSTON Wilson promised his wife Verity that he would join a golf club, not a rugby club, when they returned home to Newcastle from Sydney in late 2019.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
James Gardiner

James Gardiner

Sports Writer

James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.