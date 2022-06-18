Infantry, catering and even music demonstrations were on show at an Army open day at Adamstown on Saturday.
Defence Force Recruiting hosted the event at Adamstown Army Reserve Base to showcase what is involved in the job.
There were chemical warfare demonstrations, tree felling displays and performances from the Australian Army Band.
Defence Force Recruiting Sergeant Kate Stannard said the day was aimed at opening up the usually closed off space to allow the public to ask questions.
"With our bases you need to have ID and specific access," she said.
"But we've opened the base to the community where they wouldn't normally have access to it.
"It's a lot easier for people to speak with a military member this way.
"Not everyone knows someone or has a family member in defence."
Sergeant Stannard said she believed many people left with a better understanding of what the Army is about.
"We bust any myths they might have," she said.
"A lot of people ask 'do I have to shave my head?' and the answer is no."
The rain wasn't much of a deterrent, with Sergeant Stannard saying about 100 people had already been through the gates in the first 20 minutes.
Sage Swinton is a news reporter who was born and bred in the Hunter, where she has worked as a journalist for the past seven years. She's been with the Newcastle Herald since June 2020, and covers Newcastle council as well as other general news.
