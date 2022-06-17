Newcastle Herald
International expert says Upper Hunter mines can learn from Norsk Hydro's Kurri Kurri smelter closure planning

Donna Page
By Donna Page
June 17 2022 - 11:30pm
MASSIVE POTENTIAL: An aerial view of part of the Kurri smelter site looking south-west to the smelter with environmental wetlands to the right, and land to be developed for housing between Gillieston Heights in the foreground, and Cliftleigh, closer to the smelter.

NEXT month marks 10 years since Norsk Hydro announced that it was closing its aluminium smelter at Kurri Kurri leaving 600 employees and hundreds of contractors out of a job.

