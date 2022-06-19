Jason Mackay-trained Zipping Maserati and Fantastic Raven bank on Richmond redraws

Richmond Vale trainer Jason Mackay will be chasing better boxes on Tuesday for in-form Zipping Maserati and Fantastic Raven after they won heats of the Richmond Derby and Oaks (520m).
Box draws for the $40,000-to-winner finals were done on Friday night after the heats but they were deemed invalid after being carried out incorrectly. Zipping Maserati gained six, just outside main rival Zipping Kyrgios, in the Derby. Fantastic Raven drew four for the Oaks. A new draw will be completed on Tuesday.
The Mackay team believed Zipping Maserati could win from any box but Fantastic Raven needed to draw better than Good Odds Cash, which broke the track record in the heats.
"I don't think it will really matter what box with him," April Mackay said of group 3 Brother Fox Final winner Zipping Maserati.
"If he can get the start right, he'll be hard to beat.
"The key for Raven in that bitches race is to draw under Good Odds Cash, that is the only way to beat her."
Out of box eight, Fantastic Raven won the third and final Oaks heat after travelling in second but finishing strongly to prevail by 1.5 lengths. From box four, Zipping Maserati was wide throughout in the second Derby heat but still rallied to win by 1.25.
"They were both good wins. Maserati circled them four deep and Raven didn't come out like we know she can, so that was a massive run from her," April said.
Fat Boy's Dream capped a big weekend for the kennel with victory at Wentworth Park on Saturday night.
Maitland host a 10-race card on Monday night.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
