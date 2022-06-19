Newcastle Herald
Home/Sport/Local Sport
Subscriber

Newcastle rugby league: In-form Wests have sights set on run to semis

James Gardiner
By James Gardiner
Updated June 19 2022 - 7:14am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
WINNING WAYS: Wests players celebrate a try. Picture: Max Mason-Hubers

WESTERN Suburbs coach Todd Lowie hasn't given up on making the Newcastle Rugby League final series but conceded the Rosellas need to get on a run of wins.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
James Gardiner

James Gardiner

Sports Writer

James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.