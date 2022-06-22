For Maitland coach David Walker the weekend felt like another case of one step forward, two steps back.
The Magpies reached their season midpoint in NPLW Northern NSW on Saturday night by thumping Adamstown 6-1 at Lake Macquarie Regional Football Facility.
Advertisement
The win moved the fifth-placed side within one point of Charlestown in fourth after dropping out for the top four for the first time one week earlier.
But the five-goal rout over Rosebud, who were left languishing in sixth place and nine points adrift of Azzurri, came at a cost with strike weapon Mercedes McNabb forced from the field with a broken collarbone.
It came after McNabb had got on the scoresheet to take her season tally to seven goals in 10 outings to be Maitland's equal leading scorer alongside Bronte Peel.
"As good as it was a result, we've lost Mercedes now for another six weeks at least," Walker said.
"With around 20 minutes to go she took a heavy challenge and fell on the shoulder. It was a clean break. If things heal well and her rehab goes well we might have her back in the finals rounds. That's another kick in the guts a little bit."
Maitland, who are aiming for a finals appearance in their second campaign in the NNSW Football top-flight women's league, have already lost starting centre-back Toria Campbell to a season-ending knee injury.
They also have a host of players within their senior squad on the sidelines due to various complaints and are set to lose United States-bound Peel in August.
Peel, who has proven a stand-out player this season and last, is headed to the US to take up a college football scholarship.
"Bronte still hasn't firmed dates but it's a really good opportunity for her and, obviously, we're very supportive and happy for her to pursue that," Walker said.
"We're disappointed that we lose a key attacker coming into the business end in what will hopefully by that point have us in a finals position.
"But by that point, hopefully we'll have a couple of others back and a bit of depth back in. I still think we've more than got the team to do it but it's just a really tough period with all of the injuries at the moment."
Maitland added defender Jemma Lawson and forward Kiarra Lewis from Adamstown two weeks ago and are believed to be in the process of adding another versatile player to their squad.
Walker felt Maitland "found that groove again" on Saturday night but knows they face a big challenge in competition leaders Warners Bay at Cooks Square Park on Sunday.
The Panthers, who humiliated Azzurri 10-1 last weekend, were 3-0 winners over the Magpies when they met in round six.
MORE IN SPORT:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.