HAYDEN Cole is back and firing but Wanderers will be without inspirational captain Ben Ham for an extended period.
Playing his first game since suffering a headknock in round one, Cole made a spectacular return at fullback, scoring a brace as Wanderers disposed of Singleton 74-0 in a catch-up game at Rugby Park on Tuesday night.
"We eased Hayden back in, but he was brilliant at times," Wanderers coach Dan Beckett said. "We haven't had a guy at the club with his feet for a long time. He is a great mover. It was good to see him back playing."
However, Cole's performance in the 12-try rout was dampened by an injury to Ham.
"The only negative was an injury to Ben Ham just before half-time," Beckett said. "He is our captain and has been the best player in the comp for the last five years.
"He got caught in a bad spot and did some damage at the top of his hamstring. He will have scans but we expect to lose him for a few weeks."
Apart from Cole, winger Lachlan Earp crossed for a hat-trick off the bench. He had earlier scored a double in second grade and Beckett said he had to find a spot for the speedster against Southern Beaches on Saturday.
"He will be playing," Beckett said. "He is scoring so many tries. He is freak.
"It was our first game in a couple of weeks and we were a bit rusty. Having the match against Nelson Bay called off before kickoff on Saturday rattled us. It was good to only have a couple of days to stew on it."
James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.
