Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Health

Myo Munchee Australia partners with speech pathologist and University of Newcastle PhD graduate Hollie-Ann Shortland to explore research and identify opportunities

Anita Beaumont
By Anita Beaumont
June 26 2022 - 9:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Teaming up: Speech pathologist and Phd candidate Hollie-Ann Shortland, left, with Myo Munchee Australia's chief Mary Bourke and the device.

A MEDICAL device invented in Maitland 50 years ago has been shipped all over the world to help improve oral health. But a lack of evidence-based research means it hasn't had much traction in Australia - yet.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anita Beaumont

Anita Beaumont

Journalist

Anita Beaumont is a health and general news reporter at the Newcastle Herald.

More from Health
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.