Newcastle Herald
Home/Newsletters/Knights Email List

Veteran prop Sauaso Sue leaving Newcastle Knights to play in England next season

By Robert Dillon
June 23 2022 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MOVING ON: Sauaso Sue is following Newcastle's assistant coach Willie Peters to Hull Kingston Rivers next season. Picture: Jonathan Carroll

JOURNEYMAN prop Sauaso Sue is the latest forward to part company with the Newcastle Knights after signing with English Super League club Hull Kingston Rovers.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.