Veteran prop Sauaso Sue leaving Newcastle Knights to play in England next season

JOURNEYMAN prop Sauaso Sue is the latest forward to part company with the Newcastle Knights after signing with English Super League club Hull Kingston Rovers.
Sue, 30, is set to link with Knights assistant coach Willie Peters, who will take the reins at Rovers next season on a three-year deal.
Advertisement
The Samoan international joined the Knights last year after stints with Wests Tigers and Canterbury.
He played in 23 of Newcastle's 25 NRL games in 2021, but has fallen from favour this year, making only four top-grade appearances.
He hasn't been sighted in the Knights' No.1 side since starting at lock in the 50-2 hammering from Melbourne in round eight.
A veteran of 169 NRL games, Sue is expected to sign with Rovers for at least two years.
His teammates will include former Knights winger Shaun Kenny-Dowall, now in his third season at Hull KR.
The Knights confirmed earlier this week that fringe forward Jirah Momoisea had signed with Parramatta next season, while two-time player of the year Mitch Barnett is heading to the Warriors on a lucrative three-year deal.
Those departures have freed up salary-cap funds for Newcastle to replenish their pack by signing young firebrand Jack Hetherington from Canterbury and workhorse Adam Elliott from Canberra. Both Hetherington and Elliott are joining the Knights on three-year deals.
MORE IN SPORT:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.