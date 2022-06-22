Newcastle Herald
Broadmeadow score twice in injury-time to make Australia Cup round of 32

Craig Kerry
By Craig Kerry
Updated June 22 2022 - 11:25am, first published 11:00am
Broadmeadow score twice in injury-time to beat Maitland into Australia Cup round of 32

Broadmeadow struck twice in stoppage time to beat Maitland 2-1 in dramatic scenes before Newcastle Olympic downed Cooks Hill 3-0 to join them in the Australia Cup's national round of 32 on Wednesday night.

