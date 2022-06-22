Broadmeadow score twice in injury-time to beat Maitland into Australia Cup round of 32

Broadmeadow struck twice in stoppage time to beat Maitland 2-1 in dramatic scenes before Newcastle Olympic downed Cooks Hill 3-0 to join them in the Australia Cup's national round of 32 on Wednesday night.
Olympic had little trouble at Fearnley Dawes Athletics Field, leading 2-0 at half-time, but Broadmeadow produced a remarkable fightback at Cooks Square Park in the all-NPL clashes to decide the two Northern NSW federation representatives in the main draw, which will be carried out next Wednesday night.
Maitland led in just the third minute after James Thompson took a long pass, beat a defender then found Braedyn Crowley in behind with a through-ball. Crowley had drifted between defenders and he made no mistake with the one-on-one chance.
From there, both sides had good chances in an open and fast affair between the top-three NPL heavyweights, forcing quality saves from Ben McNamara (Broadmeadow) and Paul Bitz (Maitland).
Magic had a penalty shout in the 59th minute when Tom Beecham went down but it was rejected.
The Magpies, who made the round of 32 in 2019 and went on to host A-League side Central Coast in a 2-0 defeat, looked headed for the main draw again before substitute Damon Green was taken down by Adam Blunden in the 93rd minute.
Green stepped up and converted the penalty, putting the game on course for extra-time.
However, another substitute, Will Ingram, rose for a header off a ball in from Aaron Oppedisano in the 95th minute and put it into the bottom corner for the win. It was a memorable first goal in Magic's top grade for Ingram.
In the other match, Olympic led in the ninth minute when Jared Muller headed in a ball sent across from Rhys Cooper after a short corner.
They were 2-0 up in the 22nd minute when Joey Langlois scored with a cracking, first-time volley from 25 metres out.
Muller scored his second goal in the 67th minute when he got a touch on a ball in from Kane Treble at the back post.
Olympic qualified for the cup's main draw for the first time last season and hosted A-League team Macarthur in a 3-0 loss at Newcastle No.2 Sportsground.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
