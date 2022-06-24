A red kangaroo, a sea eagle,a spaceship, a tiger and even a cowboy riding a marlin will light up Lake Macquarie tonight as Float Your Boat returns.
More than 20 boats decked out with thousands of lights will depart from Marmong Point Marina at 6pm tonight and 6pm on Saturday.
Advertisement
A boat disguised as a high-performance aerobatic plane decked out with thousands of lights will lead the flotilla to kick off the event, representing the World Air Race to be held at Lake Macquarie in November.
A water taxi will also be transformed into an illuminated road taxi in a first for the annual event.
Lake Macquarie mayor Kay Fraser said this year is set to be one of the best the community has ever seen.
"The weather is looking exceptional with two sunny days forecast for Friday and Saturday, so I am encouraging families and friends to come out and enjoy all Float Your Boat has to offer," Cr Fraser said.
Boats will set sail from Marmong Point Marina each night and will travel to Wangi Wangi on Friday and Belmont 16s on Saturday.
The unique experience lures thousands of visitors to Lake Macquarie every year, with the event this year expected to attract more than 20,000 people over the two nights.
"Our lake is a giant stage that attracts amazing events to our region on the water and soon to be in the air with the Word Air Race here in November," Lake Macquarie council manager of arts, culture and tourism Jacqui Hemsley said.
On Friday the parade is expected to pass Toronto at 6:30pm, Coal Point at 7:30pm, Rathmines at 8pm, and finish at Wangi Wangi at 9pm.
Saturday's parade is expected to pass Warners Bay at 6:30pm to 7:30pm, Valentine at 8pm, and finish at Belmont at 9pm.
The two-day event will also include a range of shore-based activities with live music, food and entertainment from 5pm on Friday at Royal Motor Yacht Club Toronto.
Saturday's on shore-activities will be held from 5pm at Warners Bay Foreshore.
Participating boats will go in the running to win a $2000 People's Choice Award, a $1000 Mayor's Best Boat Award for vessels over five metres, and a $1000 Mayor's Best Boat Award for vessels over 10 metres.
Viewers can vote for their favourite online at lakemac.com.au/fybvote from 6pm Saturday.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.