Newcastle Herald
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Rod Northam filly Bootscooter and Newcastle-based jockey Ashley Morgan break through in town

Craig Kerry
By Craig Kerry
Updated June 26 2022 - 3:38am, first published 3:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
PUSHED OUT: The Rod Northam-trained Bootscooter gets the nose in front of Lisztomania at the finish of the Highway Handicap on Saturday. Picture: Getty Images

Scone filly Bootscooter won a thrilling finish in the Highway Handicap before Newcastle-based hoop Ashley Morgan scored his first city winner to extend his lead at the top of the NSW premiership on Saturday at Randwick.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Craig Kerry

Craig Kerry

Sports reporter, Newcastle Herald

Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.