DANIEL Berno scored consecutive hat-tricks as the Newcastle Northstars recorded back-to-back victories over Brisbane Lightning at the weekend.
The Northstars might not have been playing for any competition points in the exhibition double-header but that didn't stop 23-year-old Berno from finding the net on six occasions at the IceWorld Boondall rink.
The French-Canadian import was the star as the Northstars continued their winning ways this season.
The lightning, a team seeking entry into the Australian Ice Hockey League next season, certainly put up a fight against the second-placed visitors with both games close contests.
The Northstars claimed a 7-5 victory on Sunday but were tested by the Lightning throughout the game.
The day prior, Newcastle came from behind and Berno scored with 22 seconds left to pay to steal a 5-4 win.
The Lightning led 3-2 heading into the third period but Berno, Pat Nadin and Dash Quartarolo all scored to complete the comeback.
The Northstars host the Sydney Ice at Hunter Ice Skating Stadium in Warners Bay next Saturday.
Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, reporting on local government and transport. He is covering the Newcastle Knights in 2022, along with local sport.
