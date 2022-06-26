Newcastle Herald
Daniel Berno scores two hat-tricks as Northstars record consecutive wins in Brisbane

By Max McKinney
Updated June 26 2022 - 8:16am, first published 8:00am
ON FIRE: Daniel Berno. Picture: AK Hockey Shots

DANIEL Berno scored consecutive hat-tricks as the Newcastle Northstars recorded back-to-back victories over Brisbane Lightning at the weekend.

