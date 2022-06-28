Diamond League experience and multiple personal-best times should hold Rose Davies in good stead for her Commonwealth Games debut, according to the Newcastle athlete's coach.
The longer race has been added to her international program by Athletics Australia, accompanying the shorter distance she completed at last year's Olympics in Tokyo.
Her 10,000m assignment at Alexander Stadium is scheduled for August 3 before backing up for the 5000m decider just four days later.
The Commonwealth Games get underway with the opening ceremony on July 28.
Davies remains overseas to finalise preparations and mentor Scott Westcott feels like the Merewether 22-year-old is well placed.
"Her form has been excellent with two personal bests over three kilometres and 10km," former Olympian Westcott told the Newcastle Herald.
"Her two 5km outings have been tough in Diamond League events, but pleasing to see the progression in her fitness against the best girls in the world.
"The Commonwealth Games is a great opportunity to be competitive in fields which are not as strong as World Championships or Olympics."
Having defended her national 10,000m crown at Zatopek in Victoria in January, Davies claimed silver and clocked a PB for the 5000m at the Australian Championships in Sydney in April.
She then travelled to the US and Europe, eclipsing her previous 10,000m mark in California on May 6 before Diamond League appearances at Birmingham and Oslo.
Her best times, both qualifiers, are 15 minutes, 7.49 seconds (5000m) and 31:18.54 (10,000m).
Davies also recorded a career-high 8:49.46 for the 3000m during the Morocco leg of the Diamond League on June 5.
Jessica Hull and Natalie Rule were the other Aussies selected for the 5000m at the Commonwealth Games while Isobel Batt-Doyle also flies the flag in the 10,000m.
Westcott says Davies will now "head to the US from London this Friday for an altitude training block before the championships races".
Plans are still in place for Davies to compete at the World Championships, which are set for the American state of Oregon from July 15 just prior to the Commonwealth Games.
However, the Australian squad for the World Championships has yet to be released.
"Waiting on that one," Westcott said.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
