Newcastle Herald
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Hunter rugby union: Former coach Mick Dan 'doing a job' for Greens

James Gardiner
By James Gardiner
Updated June 29 2022 - 9:30am, first published 7:09am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
ON DECK: Former captain coach Michael Dan is back playing for the Greens. Picture: Simone De Peak

MICHAEL Dan may be just "doing a job" for Merewether coach Jamie Lind but the experienced back-rower looms as a key component in the Greens' push for a title.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
James Gardiner

James Gardiner

Sports Writer

James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.