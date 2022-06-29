MICHAEL Dan may be just "doing a job" for Merewether coach Jamie Lind but the experienced back-rower looms as a key component in the Greens' push for a title.
Dan, 35, came on early against Maitland after Lachy Milton injured his hamstring and was arguably the best player on the field at Townson Oval.
Milton faces at least a couple of weeks on the sideline. Lachy Miller, who has recently returned himself, has been named at No.8 for the top of the table clash with Hamilton, but Dan, who coached the Greens in 2014-15 will play a role.
"Mick Dan is an absolute weapon and about as tough as they come," Lind said. "Michael is just doing a job for us. He is good for that group.
"We have a lot young blokes and we lack a little bit of leadership in that department. He provides that. "
Kade Robinson also made a cameo off the bench against Maitland. Incredibly they both earned points in the club best and fairest.
** It was a day for former coaches at Townson Oval. Former Maitland co-coach Ryan McCormack turned back the clock to start at fly-half.
** Hamilton coach Marty Berry had nothing but praise for a depleted Hawks outfit that accounted for Nelson Bay. Not only were the Hawks without eight regulars, Berry did not make one change with all 15 players getting through 80 minutes.
The Hawks trained at Waratah Oval last week due to their home, Passmore Oval, being out of action due to the state of the field. If more rain arrives before Saturday, their clash with Merewether is likely to be moved to Marcellin Park.
** Maitland could soon have the three Gerrard brothers running out in first grade with Beau set to join Caileb and Justis at Marcellin Park.
James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.
