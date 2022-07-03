The Newcastle Northstars have climbed to the top of the Australian Ice Hockey League ladder after rallying to score eight unanswered goals at home on Saturday night.
Trailing 3-1 in the opening period, the Northstars dominated the remainder of the fixture against Melbourne Ice to post a 9-3 result.
"Our first period was defintely not how we went to play. It looked like we wanted an easy game. We weren't taking care of business and we weren't taking care of the puck. It was a bit sloppy," head coach John Kennedy jnr said.
"But enough of our veterans pulled everyone into line and we started the second period hot and kept that going into the third.
"In saying that, even though we weren't at out best, full credit to Melbourne Ice especially on the road.
"This last part of the season we'll have to work on our starts because we can't afford to keep giving away leads."
Newcastle imports Francis Drolet and Daniel Berno netted a combined five times at Hunter Ice Skating Stadium while also landing four assists.
"They are showing a lot of chemistry and it's not always the pretty stuff, but those second and third efforts. Not giving up on the play," Kennedy jnr said.
Northstars captain Liam Manwarring nabbed a double against the Ice while Robert Malloy and Richard Tesarik also made the scoresheet.
Newcastle, with an 11-1 record this season, are now two points ahead of Canberra Brave on the competition ladder and travel to meet the Sydney Ice Dogs this Saturday.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
