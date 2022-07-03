Newcastle Herald
Australian Ice Hockey League: Newcastle Northstars move to first spot after scoring eight unanswered goals against Melbourne Ice

Josh Callinan
By Josh Callinan
July 3 2022 - 7:30am
YOU BEAUTY: Players from the Newcastle Northstars celebrate a goal during Saturday's win at home. Picture: AK Photo Co.

The Newcastle Northstars have climbed to the top of the Australian Ice Hockey League ladder after rallying to score eight unanswered goals at home on Saturday night.

