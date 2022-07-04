Newcastle Knights hooker Chris Randall keen to tag-team with the returning Jayden Brailey

Knights hooker Chris Randall has welcomed Jayden Brailey's expected return from injury this week but hopes to have done enough to avoid being squeezed out of the side altogether.
Randall has enjoyed an unfettered run in the No.9 jersey this year since Brailey ruptured an Achilles in pre-season training, but the latter is on track to make a comeback in Friday's clash with South Sydney at McDonald Jones Stadium.
Randall admitted after Newcastle's 38-12 win over Gold Coast he would likely be fighting for a spot on the bench moving forward, but felt he might have a role to play against the Rabbitohs and in coming weeks as Brailey regains his fitness.
"Whatever happens, happens, but I think Brailz won't be playing big minutes to start with. There might be a bit of a transition period there," Randall told the Newcastle Herald. "But I'd love to lock down the [No.] 14 spot.
"I think I've got a bit of versatility to offer between nine, lock and a few other positions I can help the team with."
Ever the clubman, Randall hailed Brailey's return as a win for the 12th-placed Knights despite the impact it will likely have on his own position.
"To have him back is going to be a good boost for the team," Randall said. "He is definitely a leader around the club, if not a captain. It will be good to have him back."
A late bloomer in the NRL, Randall might lack the flashiness of some of the game's best hookers, but he is a reliable and consistent performer who has a sharp pass and works hard in defence.
The Lakes United product, who made his NRL debut in 2020 at the age of 24, has played all 15 games this season, averaging 68 minutes.
One of the fittest at the club, he has made 633 tackles - the sixth most of any player in the NRL.
"Outstanding," Knights coach Adam O'Brien said of Randall's stint in place of Brailey.
"At the start of the season when your halfback leaves and your nine goes down, for your perceived back-up player to come in and do what he does for 80 minutes, there's not many tougher than Chris Randall.
"I think his debut showed everyone that; he made 70-odd tackles in his debut.
"He gives us that every week.
"He is a pleasure to coach, great clubman and [I'm] really thankful he is a part of the team.
"We did say that at the start of the year, it's not a team it's a whole club and it's going to take that to have a successful season.
"He has played his part."
Prior to this season, Randall had played no more than three consecutive games.
He had only played 12 games in total across 2020-21.
The dummy-half admitted it had been a learning experience playing every game this year but he hoped to figure in Newcastle's nine remaining games.
"It's definitely been a tough year," he said.
"I've just been trying to keep my game pretty simple and make my tackles, have good service and do my job for the team. I think mostly I've done that.
"The bye and another week off last week has freshened me right up to finish off the year. I'm not really feeling any fatigue or anything like that. I'm ready to go.
"Hopefully ... I hold my spot in the team."
The utility bench spot has been filled mostly by Phoenix Crossland this season, while Simi Sasagi has taken it in recent weeks.
Knights coach Adam O'Brien said last week Brailey would almost certainly face South Sydney, but he could opt to bring the club captain back from the bench.
Brailey, who has made 94 NRL appearances, hasn't played since Newcastle's loss to Parramatta in the finals last September.
