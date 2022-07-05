Regardless of wet weather and any potential postponements, two of this weekend's fixtures could well prove crucial in the race for the Northern NSW National Premier League title.
The notion isn't lost on Charlestown coach Graham Law.
Advertisement
Azzurri are one of three teams sharing top spot on the men's competition ladder with 26 points.
They are due to host last-placed Adamstown at Lisle Carr Oval on Saturday afternoon (2pm) while joint leaders Broadmeadow and Maitland go head-to-head at Magic Park just two-and-a-half hours later (4:30pm).
"It's massive. Something has to give with those two and we need to get a result," Law said.
"There's a vast amount of importance on us not dropping anything this weekend, provided it still goes ahead."
IN THE NEWS:
Charlestown and Broadmeadow both have a game in hand compared to Maitland, who made their 13th appearance in a 3-2 loss to Weston at home on Saturday.
Magic (+23) boast the best goal difference followed by Azzurri (+19) and the Magpies (+15).
"Although there's still plenty of games left, it's getting to that stage of the season when you start having a look at the comp [ladder]. I tend not to look at it, certainly in the first half of the season but admit failing the last few weeks and having a little sniff," Law said.
Charlestown's newest recruit, recently retired A-League player Taylor Regan, has yet to take the field since joining his old NPL club but Law says he's already making an impact.
"Taylor's been training with us for the best part of a month now," the coach said.
"Interestingly, even though he hasn't kicked a ball for us yet he doesn't feel like a new signing.
"He's got used to everyone and knows the way we're playing. Even at training, just his presence and vocabulary, he's raised the bar which is awesome for the young boys."
Regan is poised to link back up with former Jets teammate Nigel Boogaard, also with Azzurri this season.
Law says Dom Bizzarri (hamstring) and Rene Ferguson are returning to the squad.
"Numbers wise it's certainly one of the biggest squads I've had to work with this year," he said.
Despite coming off a 1-1 draw with Cooks Hill last start on June 26, Law feels like Charlestown are travelling fine following prior 4-0 and 6-1 results against Valentine and Lake Macquarie respectively.
Advertisement
"It probably doesn't show after that draw, but I don't think we're in a bad bit of form. Prior to that we beat Valentine convincingly and Lakes, we just couldn't get any rhythm going two weekends ago," he said.
Azzurri overcame Rosebud 2-1 at Adamstown on Anzac Day.
"Adamstown battle, they're not a bad team," Law said.
All three catch-up games set for Wednesday night have been washed out.
LADDER: Broadmeadow, Charlestown, Maitland 26; Lambton, Weston 20; Olympic 18; Edgeworth 16; Valentine 13; Cooks Hill 9; Lake Macquarie 7; Lake Macquarie 2.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Advertisement
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.