Newcastle Herald
Home/Sport/Football

Newcastle to host two Australia Cup fixtures in space of four days after round-of-32 draw released

Josh Callinan
By Josh Callinan
Updated July 5 2022 - 9:02am, first published 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Australia Cup dates set for Newcastle Jets, Olympic, Broadmeadow Magic

Newcastle has been drawn to host two Australia Cup fixtures in the space of four days.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Callinan

Josh Callinan

Sports Journalist, Newcastle Herald

My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.

More from Football
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.