Australia Cup dates set for Newcastle Jets, Olympic, Broadmeadow Magic

Newcastle has been drawn to host two Australia Cup fixtures in the space of four days.
Football Australia released the round of 32 on Tuesday with the Jets welcoming fellow A-League club Adelaide United to McDonald Jones Stadium on Saturday, July 30 (7:30pm).
Advertisement
Northern NSW National Premier League outfit Olympic then takes the stage on Tuesday, August 2 (7:30pm) when tackling last season's A-League premiers Melbourne City at No.2 Sportsground.
NPL joint leaders Broadmeadow Magic have an away game, helping to open the next phase of the national knockout competition by visiting Victorian side Bentleigh Greens at Kingston Heath Soccer Complex on Thursday, July 21 (7:30pm).
IN THE NEWS:
Queensland team Magpies Crusaders secured the last spot with a 5-0 victory against Edge Hill over the weekend and now face A-League franchise Macarthur in Mackay on July 30.
Sydney FC meet Central Coast Mariners at Leichhardt Oval on Sunday, July 31.
A-League grand final winners and defending Australia Cup champions Melbourne Victory have an encounter booked in the Victorian capital on Wednesday, August 3.
Wollongong United and Green Gully SC clash at Macadonia Park on Wednesday, July 27.
Mindil Aces, Bonnyrigg White Eagles, Armadale, Heidelberg United, Cockburn City, Adelaide City, Logan Lightning, Sydney United 58, Monaro Panthers and Devonport City Strikers have also qualified for the round of 32.
The Australia Cup final is scheduled for Saturday, October 1, just prior to the A-League Men season getting underway.
A ticket to Asia is up for grabs with the trophy holders earning a slot in the group stage of the AFC Cup.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.