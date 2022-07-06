Lakes face jam-packed schedule with three outstanding fixtures

LAKES are facing the prospect of playing seven matches in the space of 30 days between now and the end of the Newcastle Rugby League season.
Prior to any decisions being made about this weekend's round, the Seagulls have three fixtures outstanding from throughout the year.
One of those, against the Bulldogs at Kurri, has already been booked for the spare weekend on July 23.
However, the other two are shaping up as midweek affairs either side - travelling to meet Wests at Harker Oval on Wednesday, July 20, and Central at St John Oval on Tuesday, July 26.
This comes on top of Lakes' normal round games still remaining - Macquarie at home on Saturday, Souths at Townson Oval on July 17, Wests at home on July 30 and The Entrance away on August 7.
Cahill Oval, like many other venues used in the competition, is closed at the moment because of the heavy rainfall being experienced across the region.
Newcastle RL boss Marc Glanville said on Wednesday that no official calls have yet been made about postponing any upcoming matches, but he plans to hold discussions with clubs ahead of round 15.
* KURRI'S Nick Harvey has copped a one-game suspension for his careless high tackle in Saturday's 30-8 loss to The Entrance. Bulldogs teammate Hunter Dever, Maitland's Sam Anderson and Souths' Brendon Simpson were all put on report last weekend but escaped bans with early guilty pleas.
* WYONG have advertised a "Roounion" of multiple premiership-winning teams between 1971 and 2002. The Central Coast club are marking 20, 30, 40 and 50 year anniversaries on the weekend (August 6-7) of their last home game. This includes four first-grade titles. Rip Taylor was coaching in 1992.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
