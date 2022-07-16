Federal energy minister Chris Bowen says he has asked his department to look into the power contract issue affecting Hunter councils.
"I have asked my department to meet with Lake Macquarie City Council to discuss this matter and report back to me and I have written to the mayor letting her know this," Mr Bowen said.
"While I won't discuss the particulars of an agreement between the parties, I will reiterate that the Australian Energy Regulator has this government's full backing in investigating conduct by retailers in the market that they believe to be contrary to the needs of their customers and to reinforce the Federal Government's expectation that all retailers act in accordance with the law."
Mr Bowen said he'd discussed the issue with state counterparts and would address it, namely the regulator closely monitoring the market and participant conduct.
Sage Swinton is a news reporter who was born and bred in the Hunter, where she has worked as a journalist for the past seven years. She's been with the Newcastle Herald since June 2020, and covers Newcastle council as well as other general news.
