SOUTHS striker Mariah Williams has collected her first World Cup medal after the Hockeyroos defeated Germany in the play-off for bronze in Spain on Monday (AEST).
Williams, a Hunter Sports High School graduate, helped Australia secure a 2-1 victory and third place at the international women's tournament.
The two-time Olympian, who recently notched up her 100th Test cap after debuting in 2013, was playing her maiden World Cup having missed previous campaigns with injury.
"If not the Olympics, a World Cup is the next pinnacle event so for us it's really important to do well," the 27-year-old said.
"But my goal isn't just going to a World Cup, I want to push our team to win a medal.
"We have a lot lying on the line really, especially after the Olympics. We definitely want to do our best, step up and show everyone we're good enough to win a medal."
Australia lost just once at the World Cup, beaten by eventual champions The Netherlands 1-0 in a semi-final over the weekend.
The Hockeyroos rallied from one goal down against Germany with Steph Kershaw scoring twice in the space of seven minutes during the fourth quarter. Goalkeeper Jocelyn Bartram was named player of the final.
The Commonwealth Games get underway in England next week (July 28-August 8).
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
