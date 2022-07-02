Newcastle Herald
Mariah Williams approaches Test milestone as Hockeyroos struck down by injuries ahead of World Cup

Josh Callinan
By Josh Callinan
July 2 2022 - 3:00am
Hockeyroos striker Mariah Williams.

MARIAH Williams is poised to notch up her 100th Test cap, but three of her Aussie teammates have now been sidelined with injury ahead of the World Cup and Commonwealth Games.

