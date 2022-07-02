MARIAH Williams is poised to notch up her 100th Test cap, but three of her Aussie teammates have now been sidelined with injury ahead of the World Cup and Commonwealth Games.
The Hunter Sports High School graduate is three games shy of the century milestone and it comes with Hockeyroos co-captain Brooke Peris and defender Meg Pearce joining Courtney Schonell in the casualty ward.
Advertisement
Peris (thigh) and Pearce (foot) will miss the women's World Cup, which gets underway across Spain and The Netherlands this weekend.
Australia open that tournament against Japan on Sunday (5:30am, AEST).
Round nine of the Newcastle women's premier league sees leaders Regals pitted against fourth-placed Souths. Also on Saturday and University meet Oxfords, Tigers clash with Norah Head while Gosford host Central.
Norths tackle Maitland and Wests face Uni in men's competition on Sunday.
MORE IN SPORT:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.