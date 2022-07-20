HUNTER swimmer Abbey Harkin says she's "hungrier for more" ahead of a jam-packed Commonwealth Games program and following a difficult World Championships campaign last month.
One week out from the multi-sport event getting underway in Birmingham, Harkin has revealed she'll represent Australia in all three breaststroke distances (50, 100, 200 metres) as well as the 200m individual medley. A spot in the women's 4x100m medley relay could also eventuate.
Harkin, a Maitland schoolgirl who trained at Coughlan's Swim Centre in Warners Bay, admits she has "quite a big schedule at the Commonwealth Games".
However, the opportunity to don the green and gold uniform for the third time in 12 months, following her Olympic debut in Tokyo last year, has helped Harkin reset quickly after walking away disappointed from the recent World Championships in Hungary.
"I have had a really good preparation coming off the back of worlds," Harkin told the Newcastle Herald.
"I got stuck into some solid work again which has really helped my confidence to see how quickly things can shift.
"I feel really good coming into Commonwealth Games. I'm really excited to have a few more races and another opportunity to race with the Australian swim team."
Harkin qualified for the semi-finals of the 200m breaststroke at the World Championships on June 22 and ranked 13th overall. She didn't progress past the heats of the 100m breaststroke.
Her meet times were well outside personal bests.
"My worlds experience wasn't what I had dreamed of or what I had been training for," Harkin, now based in Brisbane, said.
"I unfortunately fell sick off the back of trials and missed a bit of work once coming overseas.
"I wasn't anywhere near my best times, but I knew I just had to give it my best shot.
"I was very happy to make the semis for the 200 breaststroke and experience that night-time final feeling.
"Overall I was quite disappointed, however, being apart of the Australian team was incredible. It makes me hungrier for more."
Harkin kick starts at the Sandwell Aquatics Centre with the 50m breaststroke on day one of competition (Friday, July 29). She has 24 hours off before contesting the 200m breaststroke. August 1 presents a double header - 200m IM and 100m breaststroke.
"I'm very lucky to have my family coming over to watch me. This is the first time I've had family watch me at an international meet. My swimming journey wouldn't have been possible without them so this is really special for me," she said.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
