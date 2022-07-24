Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Hunter Wildfires women keen to get back to winning ways after draw with Gordon in Jack Scott Cup: Sydney Women's Premier Rugby Union

Renee Valentine
By Renee Valentine
Updated July 24 2022 - 12:38am, first published 12:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Olivia Creswick, pictured in action earlier this season, scored a try for Hunter in their 10-10 draw against Gordon on Saturday. Picture: Marina Neil

Hunter Wildfires coach Joey de Dassel emphasised the importance of getting "back to winning" after drawing 10-10 with Gordon in Jack Scott Cup at National Park No.5 on Saturday.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Renee Valentine

Renee Valentine

Journalist, Newcastle Herald

Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.