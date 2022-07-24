Hunter Wildfires coach Joey de Dassel emphasised the importance of getting "back to winning" after drawing 10-10 with Gordon in Jack Scott Cup at National Park No.5 on Saturday.
The draw kept Hunter fourth in Sydney women's premier rugby union with two games remaining but they have not won since beating next opponents Eastern Suburbs on May 27.
They sustained back-to-back losses to Gordon then unbeaten leaders Sydney Uni before sharing the points with Western Sydney and Gordon.
"We haven't won now for a few games so we're looking to get back on that winners' podium," de Dassel said.
The hosts were dominant early on Saturday and led 5-0 at the break after Olivia Creswick scored.
Gordon took a 7-5 lead early in the second half but Emily Sheather crossed for a five-pointer to give Hunter back the ascendancy before the visitors equalised with a penalty goal.
"I think we could have won the game," de Dassel said. "We were a little bit rusty in some areas but in other areas we were really good and it was a bit of a reflection of probably our preparation over the last six weeks with washed-out games and not having back-to-back games.
"We haven't been on a proper training field for six weeks at least. But, having said that, the effort was huge. It was a very physical game. They're a big side and we certainly muscled up to them.
"We'll just work hard on a few of the little areas, like our skill execution, but it's good to have some back-to-back games coming up over the next two weeks leading into the finals. We're confident we can improve with that."
Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.
