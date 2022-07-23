Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Newcastle Falcons lose second game straight while women consolidate top-four spot in NBL1 East

By Brett Keeble
Updated July 23 2022 - 11:33pm, first published 11:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ryan Beisty, pictured in action earlier this season, was one of only three players to score in double figures against Central Coast on Saturday. Picture: Marina Neil

Newcastle Falcons have slipped to third on the NBL1 East Conference men's ladder after stumbling to a 72-59 loss to southern rivals Central Coast Crusaders at Terrigal on Saturday.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.