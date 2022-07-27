Newcastle Herald
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Newcastle Rugby League: Magic Round on the agenda to kick-off season in 2023

Josh Callinan
By Josh Callinan
Updated July 27 2022 - 11:14pm, first published 9:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Could Newcastle RL have its own version of Magic Round next year?

NEWCASTLE Rugby League could have its very own version of the NRL's Magic Round next year.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Callinan

Josh Callinan

Sports Journalist, Newcastle Herald

My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.