Could Newcastle RL have its own version of Magic Round next year?

NEWCASTLE Rugby League could have its very own version of the NRL's Magic Round next year.
Officials are working towards kicking off the 2023 season with all first-grade games being played at the same place on the same day.
Although still in the planning stage, with discussions between clubs and council underway, the event would likely be held at No.2 Sportsground.
Newcastle RL chief executive officer Marc Glanville says "it's a great concept".
"It's just another way to promote our game. People could really make a day of it and see all the clubs play at the one place. It would be a real showcase," he said.
* FRIDAY night lights will now be a theme in the last round of this Newcastle RL campaign.
Central and The Entrance have arranged to meet at St John Oval on August 12, rather than the traditional Saturday or Sunday timeslot.
The catch-up game, from a washed-out round earlier this month, could have some bearing on the finals with the Butcher Boys outright second and the Tigers chasing a top-five spot.
Regardless, the rescheduling means Central will have slightly longer to recover before taking part in the play-offs the following weekend.
* KURRI'S Jono Alchin has been suspended for one match after taking an early guilty plea this week.
The Bulldogs forward had a dangerous-contact charge downgraded. He was sent off during last weekend's 50-10 loss to Lakes.
* CESSNOCK are marking "ladies in league" by wearing pink jerseys in their first-grade clash against The Entrance at home on Saturday.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
