'He stabbed my brother to death': outburst after Belmont man acquitted of jail murder

Updated July 28 2022 - 3:49am, first published 2:30am
FIGHT: Michael Black died after he was repeatedly stabbed in a holding cell at Parklea Correctional Centre.

THE brother of a man stabbed to death in Parklea jail had to be removed from the NSW Supreme Court on Thursday after a jury found Belmont man Emmett Sheard was acting in self-defence during the frenzied knife fight. Mr Sheard was found not guilty of murder and manslaughter over the death of 33-year-old Michael Black, a jury left with no doubt he was defending himself after being attacked twice and slashed in the chin during a dispute over buprenorphine.

