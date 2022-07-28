'He stabbed my brother to death': outburst after Belmont man acquitted of jail murder

THE brother of a man stabbed to death in Parklea jail had to be removed from the NSW Supreme Court on Thursday after a jury found Belmont man Emmett Sheard was acting in self-defence during the frenzied knife fight. Mr Sheard was found not guilty of murder and manslaughter over the death of 33-year-old Michael Black, a jury left with no doubt he was defending himself after being attacked twice and slashed in the chin during a dispute over buprenorphine.