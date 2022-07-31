CARDIFF have moved into equal third and shored up their chances of making the Black Diamond Cup finals after defeating Maitland on Saturday.
The Hawks 13.10 (88) claimed a 47-point win over the Saints 6.5 (41) at Max McMahon Oval and now sit on an equal 28 points with Newcastle City, two wins clear of fifth-placed Warners Bay.
Warners Bay had the bye at the weekend and while they remain an outside chance for the finals, they would likely need to win all their remaining games and hope other results go their way.
Facing Terrigal Avoca, Cardiff and City, and potentially Singleton if that catch-up fixture gets played, it would appear an unlikely task.
Either Cardiff or City will move further up the ladder when they meet next week.
City 6.6 (42) lost a tight encounter against Killarney Vale 10.7 (67) at Hawkins Oval. After a scoreless opening quarter, the Bombers kicked four goals to City's two in the second to edge in front and did the same in fourth quarter to ensure victory.
The Bombers have the minor premiership all but won. After a bye next week, they face battlers Singleton and Maitland. They would need to lose both those games for Terrigal Avoca to be able to draw level on points.
The second-placed Panthers 27.17 (179) had a 149-point victory over Singleton 4.6 (30) at Hylton Moore Oval.
Singleton only trailed 38-16 after the first quarter but were smoked from then on.
The Panthers kicked 10 goals in the second quarter alone. Harrison Pitt finished with seven goals, Jake Hansen kicked six.
Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, reporting on local government and transport. He is covering the Newcastle Knights in 2022, along with local sport.
