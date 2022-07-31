Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Falcons import Nicole Munger goes on a pointscoring spree in back-to-back wins

By Brett Keeble
Updated July 31 2022 - 9:10am, first published 9:07am
HOT SHOT: Nicole Munger.

AMERICAN import Nicole Munger out-scored Inner West Bulls all by herself then backed up with another inspirational performance against Norths Bears to help Newcastle Falcons win both legs of their NBL1 East Conference road double-header in Sydney at the weekend.

