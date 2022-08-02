One of the hottest bands on the planet is in Newcastle on Friday night and for the band's drummer Donnie Borzestowski, it's a home town gig. The band is the middle of a world tour for their new album, Angel in Realtime, and you can expect to hear their hits, The Heart is a Muscle, Magnolia, and What Can I Do If The Fire Goes Out,
The show is at Newcastle Entertainment Centre, Brown Road, Broadmeadow on Friday, August 5. Support act Gretta Ray kicks things off at 7.15pm followed by the main act at 8.30pm.
The Olive Tree Market returns to Newcastle's Civic Park on King Street on Saturday from 9am to 2pm. It's the long-awaited Winter Market and you can expect soul-warming creations from local makers and designers.
Enjoy a medicinal cacao from cacao alchemist FRISO Cacao and make sure to say hello to Mind + Body teas, who are making their market debut. Check out Brett Niven Ceramics; he's always working with new clay, producing beautiful vessels and experimenting with glazes.
Or find artist Shannon Dwyer, a mum of two and ardent lover of David Attenborough. Working with predominantly watercolour and ink, Dwyer's strong connection with our natural world is embodied in her beautiful work.
Take note, there's $7 flat rate all day parking at Civic West Car Park, 291 King Street.
Celebrate the launch of exhibition Publicans, Brewers, Winemakers and Teetotallers: Stories from the Newcastle Libraries Collection on Friday, August 5.
The exhibition explores Newcastle's breweries and winemaking history, as well as iconic hotel buildings and the anti-alcohol temperance movement.
The exhibition includes part of the archives of renowned Hunter winemaker Maurice O'Shea from Mount Pleasant in the Pokolbin area.
Discover the surprising histories through the wealth of images and stories presented from the library's collection.
The exhibition launch is at the Lovett Gallery, upstairs in the main Newcastle Library, 15 Laman Street, Newcastle, on Friday, August 5, from 5.30pm to 7.300pm. Tickets are free, but bookings are essential. The library is open six days a week from 9.30am (closed on Sundays).
As part of the Newcastle Music Festival, the Dungeon Big Band is playing a Blues In The Night concert on Thursday, August 4.
The Dungeon Big Band is an agglomeration of 17 amazing musicians who find their raison d'etre in the power of the big band. Also on board: soloists Heather Price on bass and vocals and Peter Guy on organ.,
Tickets available at the door until sold out. Thursday, August 4, from 7.30pm, Adamstown Arts at Adamstown Uniting Church, 228 Brunker Road, Adamstown.
The Hunter Model Auto Club Toy & Hobby Fair is on Sunday, from 10am to 2pm at the Edgeworth Sport and Rec Club's auditorium, 1A Park Street. There will be Model Cars, Trains and Planes for sale from many different sellers across NSW. Models will range from current new models to vintage and hard to find. Coffee and Lunch will be available at the club. All proceeds to Hunter Prostate Cancer Alliance.
