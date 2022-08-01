Newcastle Herald
Varroa mite: Butterworth

Updated August 1 2022 - 11:45pm, first published 11:40pm
Three more Hunter varroa mite detections as bee red zone expands

TWO new Varroa mite detections at Salt Ash and a third at Butterwick, near Duns Creek, have been confirmed by the Department of Primary Industries.

