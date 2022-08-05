ARCHIE Goodwin will take his first step towards securing a spot in the Young Socceroos squad for the FIFA under-20 World Cup to be held in Indonesia next year.
Goodwin and Jets youth team midfielder Peter Grozos are part of 30-man squad to attend a training camp under new national under-20s coach Trevor Morgan at the Australian Institute of Sport next week.
The group, which has 27 players from A-League clubs, assembles on Monday for the four-day camp which includes a match on Wednesday.
Olyroos coach Tony Vidmar will be one of the coaches in Canberra.
"I can't wait to begin working with the players and staff in Canberra next week," Morgan said. "This camp will provide some of our best young, domestically-based players with the opportunity to showcase themselves against their peers in a high-performance environment."
Meanwhile, the Jets will play a modified friendly against Sydney Olympic in Sydney on Saturday. The Jets were going to take on Weston, but the Bears withdrew due to the unavailability of players.
James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.
